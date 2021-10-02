In northern Chile, the frustration of Haitian migrants, the hope of Venezuelans

On the northern coast of Chile, on the border with Peru, the police are confronted with the two migratory flows which shake Latin America: Haitians who return to the country after their aborted “American dream” and Venezuelans who dream of start a new life there.

“We have a residence permit in Chile and our son is Chilean, I am returning to resume my work”, explains to AFP Isaiah, a young Haitian who does not want to give his name.

He, his wife and their baby have just got off a Chilean police van at the Chacalluta border post in the far north of the country. They were arrested as they entered on foot through an unauthorized passage near a beach along the Pacific.

They claim to have left Chile on foot twelve days ago in an attempt to reach the United States.

Like them, tens of thousands of Haitians have started crossing the Latin American continent in recent months, often from Chile and Brazil, with the aim of seeking asylum in the United States.

Hundreds of them had recently gathered in makeshift camps on the border between Mexico and that country, until Washington began deportations by plane.

Thousands more found themselves stranded in northern Colombia, a bottleneck before crossing the Darien jungle that connects this country to Panama, with the hope of continuing their journey north.

The Chilean police found de facto that in recent months groups of Haitians of up to 50 people were leaving the country, explained to AFP Major Patricio Aguayo, head of post in Chacalluta.

“But these attempts to leave have ceased, now we see Haitian nationals returning to Santiago by plane,” he said.





Visibly worried and demoralized, Haitian migrants now spend hours at the airport or bus terminal in Arica, the large city in northern Chile, looking for tickets to return to the center or the south of the country.

– Better life –

Their frustration contrasts with the optimism of Venezuelans who seek to reach the capital Santiago, 2,000 kilometers away.

Diathnys, a 38-year-old nurse, who also refused to give her name, was also arrested by the border police patrol, along with six of her compatriots.

“I have always wanted to migrate to Chile to have a better quality of life,” she told AFP. Like many Venezuelans arrested at the border, she has just spent several years in Peru.

But “after the victory of Pedro Castillo”, the left candidate for the presidency, “the food has become expensive, there are a lot of problems and I don’t want to go through the same situation as in Venezuela,” she said. .

If crossing the border illegally in the coastal region is done in less painful conditions than in the heights of the Andes, the area is controlled by the army and the Chilean and Peruvian police work together.

Gustave, a 36-year-old Haitian mechanic, says he’s not going to leave Chile. “But it’s difficult. I had a job and it was going well until my visa was not renewed. It’s impossible to find a job while being illegal”, explains the thirty-something, who worked several years in the center of the country.

Recent difficulties in the regularization process in Chile have particularly hit Haitian and Venezuelan migrants.

After the violent earthquake in Haiti in 2010, Chile, considered the most stable and prosperous country in Latin America, hosted 200,000 Haitians.

In 2018, he also implemented a generous migration policy towards Venezuelans forced to leave their country due to the political and economic crisis. But he recently gave a turn of the screw, in particular carrying out evictions.