In the United States, the battle for the right to abortion takes to the streets

The “March of Women” is back in force in 2021 to counter an unprecedented conservative offensive. The battle for the right to abortion will be played out on Saturday, October 2, in the streets of the United States, where hundreds of demonstrations are planned.

Entry into force on 1er September of a Texas law, which bans virtually all abortions in this vast state, unleashed legal guerrilla warfare and a counterattack in Congress, but few marches of protesters so far.

Two days before the resumption of hearings at the Supreme Court of the United States, which will be the arbiter of the fight, nearly two hundred organizations have finally called on abortion rights defenders to be heard across the country.

More than 240,000 people expected in the country

The flagship event is set to be held in Washington, where thousands are expected to march to the high court which, nearly fifty years after recognizing the right of American women to have an abortion in its landmark Roe decision vs Wade, seems ready to engage the reverse gear.

The high court, profoundly overhauled by former President Donald Trump, has in fact refused to intervene urgently to block Texas law and could take advantage of the review of a restrictive Mississippi law to change its case law.





Gatherings are also planned in the capitals of these two conservative states, Austin and Jackson, as well as in more than six hundred cities across the country. According to the organizers, more than 240,000 people are expected across the United States.

“We are fighting so that abortion is not just legal, but also accessible, affordable and stigma-free”, they write in a statement, asking Congress to enshrine in federal law the right to abortion, in order to protect it from a possible reversal of the Supreme Court.

A bill to this effect was adopted a week ago in the House of Representatives, in the hands of the Democrats, but has no chance of succeeding in the Senate where the Republicans have a blocking minority.

First “Women’s March” of the Biden era

In 2017, a first “Women’s March” was organized just after the inauguration of Donald Trump and brought together millions of opponents to the Republican billionaire accused of sexism. Subsequent editions had been less successful, in part due to internal dissension over accusations of anti-Semitism against one of its officials.

This page seems to be turned: “This year, we are united”, ensures the organization, which brings together a large coalition including both small feminist associations, local or community, as the giant of family planning Planned Parenthood.

“We’re going to take to the streets for the first time in the Biden era, because the change in the Oval Office hasn’t put an end to the politicized, perverse, and patriarchal desire to control our bodies.”, she adds with reference to the election of Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 to the White House, which has not changed the dynamic at the state level.

On the contrary, galvanized by the entry into the Supreme Court of three magistrates chosen by Donald Trump, local conservative elected officials have embarked on a real anti-abortion offensive: since the 1er January, nineteen states adopted 63 laws restricting access to abortions. If the Court were to overturn the Roe decision vs Wade, every state would be free to ban or allow abortions.