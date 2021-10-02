In total freewheeling, Koeman unleashes Laporta and his players!

Barça is currently experiencing an unprecedented cataclysm. After its humiliating debacle against Benfica (3-0) on Wednesday in the Champions League, the Catalan club is on the brink, and its coach Ronald Koeman is in great danger. His press conference today is simply lunar.

Barça: Koeman in freewheel

The end is near for the Dutchman. Arrived on the bench of FC Barcelona summer 2020, Ronald Koeman saw his president Joan laporta called a crisis meeting on Wednesday evening just after the Champions League meeting in Lisbon. The Blaugrana leaders then agreed to a delay of a few more days, that is to say until the meeting against theAtlético to decide whether or not to fire Koeman.

It must be said that the operation is not going to be obvious for the club. Firing the Dutch coach would result in a total loss of 12 million euros, a significant sum that makes Barca’s chaotic situation last a little longer. This morning, at a press conference, Ronald Koeman delivered an incredible speech, on the eve of the shock against the Colchoneros, where he attacked his president and his workforce.

Asked about his contested position at Barcelona, ​​the 58-year-old coach threw several punchlines that should make his management jump. “The club didn’t tell me anything. I found out the chairman was here this morning. But I didn’t speak to him. I already know that a lot of things have leaked. It is surely something that is true “, then launched the coach to the journalists present. Koeman then blamed the lack of resources put in place this summer to field a competitive team.





“The team, as it is today, will be the same in three months. The young people can be recovered. We always talk about the system, but it is not the system. So if we don’t have real wingers, we have to look for full-backs. If I had the money, I would still have Messi here. And I would also have other players to play the best system and dominate. But if he didn’t there’s no winger and they come in … We’re limited. We lack one-on-one players with speed. If you dribble, there are imbalances and things happen. And you create spaces. And I said it the other day, we are also inefficient. “

Koeman wants to settle scores at Barça

The former emblematic defender of the Oranjes also announced the color this morning, indicating that he would speak in due time to discuss his real situation at FC Barcelona, ​​insinuating at the same time that he could not reveal the underside of this mess. “There are surely people who think that there is a lack of respect, people who think that we should have time … I would like to speak one day and speak well of what I think”, a informed the person, visibly very angry this Friday.

