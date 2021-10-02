Increase in the price of toilet paper, are we heading for a shortage?

Very strong tensions in the paper sector with exploding production costs raise fears of significant price increases for the consumer.

Between the explosion in global demand generated by the economic recovery, the surge in raw materials and energy, and delivery problems, costs have exploded for several months which will inevitably cause a rise in the final prices of many consumer products to keep margins to a minimum, such as toilet paper.

Some countries like China, which have restarted faster than others, have in fact destabilized the geography of trade and containers, leading to an explosion in the cost of transport… and delivery times. “We have a tension on the raw material which is paper pulp, produced mainly in South America and Scandinavia”, explains Paul-Antoine Lacour, general delegate of the French Confederation of the paper, cardboard and cellulose industry. (Copacel).

Limitation of purchase in the United States and Canada

The Essity group, which operates the Lotus, Okay and Tena brands in France, is experiencing a 30% increase in production costs and does not see how it could avoid a significant increase in the price of its products. “The shock is such that we will not be able to absorb this impact alone. Otherwise, we will have to reduce the wing,” worries Arnaud Lafleur, vice-president France, Belgium, Italy, interviewed by Les Echos.





If the prospect of price increases for many consumer products now seems to be confirmed, should we at the same time be worried about a possible shortage of toilet paper or even books, magazines or even newspapers? “Maybe not, notes Paul-Antoine Lacour in Le Parisien. But there may be tensions in certain sectors.” The press and the publishing community are particularly concerned, “with very serious difficulties for the printing of paper”.

What about toilet paper and other hygiene products? “It all depends on the way in which companies work commercially”, explains the general delegate of Copacel, who evokes “tensions and longer deadlines”. In the United States and Canada, the Costco brand announced Thursday to limit purchases to a few units on several products, including toilet paper.