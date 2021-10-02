Inter Milan overthrow attractive Sassuolo side in Serie A

The match: 1-2
Disappointing since the start of the season with already three defeats in six games, Sassuolo therefore waited for the big nights to bring out his best assets. Facing the defending champion, Alessio Dionisi’s team have returned to the seductive game that has allowed them to finish in 8th place in Serie A for the past two seasons. The impressive start was not enough to bring down a stunning Inter Milan (1-2) for the 7th day.
Sassuolo will feed many regrets after this meeting. The twelfth in the standings outclassed for nearly an hour the Milanese overwhelmed in the engagement and surprised by the collective intentions of their evening opponent. A domination materialized by Domenico Berardi in the 22nd minute. The Italian international transformed a penalty caused by the twirling Jérémie Boga, mown by Milan Skriniar after a hook.
The Ivorian symbolized the very good activity of his team. From start to finish, the winger multiplied the percussion on the left side. He even came close to doubling the mark in the 54th minute but Handanovic made a decisive double save to keep his team in contact. The interiste goalkeeper had already been vigilant on a strike from Rogerio in the box (49th), while the side had replaced Boga to exploit the space in the back of the Dumfries piston.
A quadruple decisive change
The match changed in the 57th minute on a tactical blow from Simone Inzaghi, as Sassuolo stepped up his assaults on the Milan goal. The Italian coach decided to shake up his team by making a quadruple change, including the entry of Championship second scorer Edin Dzeko. It only took a minute for this choice to pay off.
On a superb center fleeing from Perisic, the Bosnian striker sprang to the far post to place an unstoppable header (58th) and revive a defending champion who was on the verge of rupture a few seconds earlier. With its entrants, Inter showed a conquering face. Dzeko could have afforded a brace but he was signaled in an offside position (83rd).
In the meantime, Sassuolo had scuttled on a rude exit of his goalkeeper Andrea Consigli against the essential Bosnian scorer. An error that cost the locals dearly. Laturo Martinez did not miss the opportunity to give his team the advantage from the penalty spot (77th). With this astounding success, Inter are provisionally placed in 2nd place in the standings, one point behind the leader Napoli.