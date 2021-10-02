Internet box. If fiber costs you more than 10 €, switch to this offer 🔥

Fiber has never been so affordable with this internet box flash sale organized by SFR. Its sidekick RED by SFR is not left out with a non-binding offer and a constant price over time. However, our preference is for the first ISP.

In general, the price of an internet box with fiber oscillates between 20 and 50 euros per month. This weekend, SFR decided to improve the purchasing power of its new customers by offering a Limited Series at an ultra low price. It allows you to get fiber with a very good speed (500 Mb / s) for just 10 € per month. We couldn’t ask for more.

To see this flash offer, it's here:

Before changing your Internet box, you will need to check that you are eligible for SFR Fiber. To do this, you just have to go to the official website of the ISP and enter your postal address. Then, be aware that the process to change your offer will take you a few minutes at most – whether at SFR or at RED by SFR (details of the offer below).

IF SFR is betting on an unbeatable price, RED by SFR is positioning itself with a slightly different box. If it is priced at 20 euros per month, it has several advantages: 1) it is non-binding (unlike SFR which requires 12 months of subscription) and 2) its price does not increase sharply after one year. Depending on your needs, you will have to choose between these two great offers.

SFR, the Internet box for 10 euros (crazy!)

The supplier offers two formulas for its internet box: SFR Fiber and SFR Power. The first is the simplest (and it’s the one that is at a reduced price this weekend) and the second is really very advanced. An overwhelming majority of French people will largely be satisfied with the first version. This is all the more true as the SFR Fiber formula is already a triple-play formula and therefore also includes TV and telephony.

In detail, this SFR Limited Series Internet box drops to 10 euros per month for very high speed fiber (500 Mb / s for downloading and sending), unlimited calls to landlines as well as 160 TV channels. Without discount, its price is 38 euros per month: we let you imagine the savings (more than 300 euros) that you will make over this first year.

To see the SFR Internet box, it's here:

SFR also offers other formulas at advantageous rates for the first year – but they are not as interesting. The SFR Power formula is for example 22 euros per month for one year and includes a flow twice as powerful. That said, the interest is less because 500 Mb / s (as on SFR Fiber) is already very good.





However, the ISP has launched in parallel a flash sale which is talked about a lot: it combines an internet box with a PS5 Digital Edition. The new Sony games console that cannot be found everywhere is sold in a super-cheap package. For the games console, you will have to pay 49 euros in a row then 8 euros per month for 24 months (or 241 euros in total instead of 399 euros). At the same time, you will need to subscribe to a SFR Power box at 32 euros per month (for 12 months) over 24 months.

If you fall for one of these Internet boxes, SFR can compensate your termination costs (at your current ISP) up to 100 euros. This will allow you to switch ISPs without paying for it (usually the fees are lower than this amount). Note that this special Limited Series offer is already ending this Sunday evening: don’t wait any longer.

RED by SFR relies on “no commitment”

RED by SFR’s Internet box also has a number of advantages that distinguish it from the rest of the market. In addition to an accessible price, it can boast of being without commitment. This gives you the possibility to terminate when you see fit without having to justify your departure. This unique formula is at a reduced price until October 4 at midnight. It returns to its base price after this period.

This weekend, the RED by SFR Internet box sees its price drop to 25 euros per month for fiber with very high speed (1 Gb / s download and 500 Mb / s send) with unlimited calls to fixed and mobile. It’s hard to do better for a non-binding offer, it’s really good value for money.

To discover the RED by SFR Internet box, it's here:

With this Internet box, you pay only 300 euros instead of 480 euros for one year of use, because its base price is 40 euros per month. In addition, its price does not double or triple after one year, which means that you save money immediately thanks to the current offer, but also over time.

For the same price, this Internet box allows you to access 35 TV channels, just take the decoder at 19 euros (or use the free RED application) as a single payment, the latter will be delivered with the box. If you want to enjoy 100 channels, you will also have to take the decoder while the amount of the monthly subscription will be 28 euros. In both cases, this remains suitable for such a TV option and for the quality of the offer as a whole.