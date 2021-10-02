IPad mini 6 review: small in size, big in talent

“We are keeping the iPad mini because people like the size. “ This statement by Phil Schiller in 2017 had put a little balm in the hearts of fans of the small tablet, but the marketing manager did not hide that it came after other iPads, much more commercially important. Was the iPad mini doomed to survive like the iPod touch? We believed it for a long time, but now Apple has just pulled out of its hat a model revised from top to bottom.

Modernized design, state-of-the-art processor, improved cameras, new technologies… The iPad mini had never known such a change. Are all promises kept? Does the small tablet take on a new dimension? Answer in our test of the 6th generation iPad mini.

Models and accessories IPad mini 6 is available in Space Gray, Pink, Mauve, and Starlight (Silver with a Drop of Gold). The prices have increased significantly compared to the older generation. Wi-Fi models are € 100 more expensive, while Wi-Fi + Cellular (5G compatible) cost € 130 more: 64 GB Wi-Fi: € 559

64 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: € 729

256 GB Wi-Fi: € 729

256 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: € 899 Optional Apple accessories:

A breath of fresh air

Describing the iPad mini 6 on the outside could not be simpler: it’s the iPad Air 4 smaller, and that changes everything. Until now, the design of the iPad mini had evolved only marginally since its first version released in 2012. It was still the representative of the old iPad, with wide borders around the screen, a Touch ID button on the front and a rounded edge marked with a chamfer.

But now, place for a modern design introduced by the iPad Pro in 2018 and since taken over by the iPad Air 4. If the chassis is still aluminum – a material that Apple knows by heart, evidenced by the perfect finish – the slices are now flat. It’s a little less pleasant in the palm of the hand, but it contributes to a more assured grip.