ITA does its shopping at Airbus to double its fleet and take over from Alitalia

On October 15, Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) will take over the operational success of Alitalia as the Italian national carrier. For this, it bought part of the fleet from its predecessor, but only part with 52 aircraft. It intends to go much further and has just signed a series of agreements to receive no less than 84 aircraft – only Airbuses – in the coming years. In accordance with its plan to develop and renew its fleet, ITA wants to double its number of aircraft by 2025.

The first agreement announced is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the airline and Airbus. It concerns the purchase of 10 A330 Neo (“New engine option”, the re-engined version of the A330) for the long-haul fleet, 7 A220 for regional services and 11 A320 Neo (re-engined version of the A320) for the medium-haul network. ITA indicates that deliveries will begin as soon as the company’s financial plan is finalized.

Fewer rental companies but many rentals

In the meantime, ITA will resort to leasing contracts, as Alitalia did already largely before it. The new company announces that it will largely rationalize its relationship with the lessors compared to its elder, going from 12 to 6 interlocutors. It will thus lease no less than 56 aircraft: 13 long-haul aircraft including A350-900s and 43 medium-haul aircraft.

Of the 6 lessors selected, the most important should be the American Air Lease Corporation (ALC), chaired by Steven Udvar-Házy, one of the most recognized personalities in air transport and aeronautics. The two parties have just signed an agreement for the rental of 31 aircraft, including medium-haul and long-haul.

The first new aircraft will enter the fleet in the first quarter of 2022. They will strengthen the fleet inherited from Alitalia, which will be made up of 45 medium-haul and 7 long-haul aircraft (in all likelihood A320s and first-generation A330s).

The company’s objective is to align a fleet of 78 aircraft in 2022, with the arrival of 20 medium-haul and 6 long-haul. Deliveries will continue at a significant pace until 2025, in order to continue growth but also to bring out the oldest aircraft. As of this date, ITA is targeting a fleet of 105 aircraft, three-quarters of which are new aircraft, with 82 medium-haul and 23 long-haul.

State aid: 9 billion euros for Lufthansa, 3 billion for Alitalia





The Italian state took out the wallet

To ensure these developments, ITA can count on the support of the Italian State. The latter approved an initial injection of 700 million at the end of July and two other capital increases are already planned in 2022 and 2023, to bring the total to 1.35 billion euros. According to AFP, the former government headed by Giuseppe Conte until last February had planned a total of 3 billion euros in public funds to support the company with fully public capital for the moment.

ITA must also take into account in its development plans the possible takeover of the ground services and maintenance activities of Alitalia. In accordance with Brussels requirements, these have been separated from the aviation part already acquired by ITA. However, nothing prevents the new company from positioning itself when these activities are put up for sale through public tenders.