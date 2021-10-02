ITA orders 28 aircraft from Airbus and leases 56 others

ITA (Italia Trasporto Aereo), the new Italian public airline which starts operations on October 15 with 52 planes from the former Alitalia company, has ordered 28 new devices at Airbus and taken to rent 56 others -of which 31 from the lessor Air Lease Corporation (ALC).

The agreement with Airbus includes the acquisition of 10 long-haul A330neo, 11 family single aisles A320neo and 7 single aisles A220, the new company announced in a statement. The first deliveries will take place in the first quarter of 2022. The agreement with Air Lease Corporation also covers 31 new generation Airbus aircraft.

With these orders, firm purchase and lease, ITA will operate a modern 100% Airbus fleet. “The strategic partnership with Airbus and ALC is crucial for ITA to relaunch its business plan, with a view to achieving its goal of a new environmentally friendly fleet with significantly lower operating and leasing costs», Declared the president of the company Alfredo Altavilla.





No financial details were disclosed on the amount of the order to Airbus but ” the terms of this agreement are clearly more favorable than those applied to its predecessor Alitalia ”, according to the new company.

