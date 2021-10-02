it’s “no” for their daughter, Lili!

He is “under pressure like no one has ever been before in modern history “, explains royal historian Robert Lacey to the magazine People, this week. And although he will only ascend the throne after the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth II, and his father, Prince Charles, Prince William, 39, has already taken on the costume of future monarch.

Prince William said no

After months of very public arguments with his little brother, Prince Harry, and his sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, he recently made a big decision. While the Sussexes would like to baptize their little Lilibet Diana, in the United Kingdom, in the presence of his majesty, he would have simply slammed the door in their face.

This is what Neil Sean, NBC correspondent and specialist in British royalty believes, is quoted on September 30 by the site. Express UK. “According to a very good source, Prince William is the one who said ‘no’ (…) It was not really a good idea“he reports to our colleagues.





And because Archie’s little sister will probably not be entitled to the same honors as him at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the same where his parents married in 2018, we imagine that the family tensions are gone to last. …

Soon peace?

Fortunately, says Stewart Pierce the dialogue would have resumed between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, by Zoom and Facetime, lately. The expert reveals: “the four are talking to each other. They are very close to each other … And what is remarkable is that they all respect each other totally “. Phew.

>> See also: William and Harry jumped at each other’s throats: the sequence that escaped the cameras …

FA