“James Bond” producers to begin casting to replace Daniel Craig next year

After 15 years of good and loyal service, Daniel Craig has bowed out and returned the number 007. And as the whole world questions who will replace him, it seems that the producers of the franchise are not. not in a great hurry to resolve the matter. Barbara Broccoli, boss of Eon Productions alongside Michael G. Wilson, is still struggling to come to terms with the departure of the British actor and prefers to postpone the casting until next year.





“I am a little in denial. I wish Daniel would continue forever. So I don’t think about it. This is something we will discuss with Michael next year, ”she told BBC Radio 4 in an interview relayed by Variety.

Not a woman

“We want to celebrate the fantastic tenure of Daniel Craig who gave everything to this character in this franchise for fifteen years and now is the time to applaud him,” continued Barbara Broccoli.

However, the producer was kind enough to settle part of the debate: the next James Bond will not be a woman. “James Bond is a male character. But I hope there will be many, many films directed by women, for women and about women, ”she said.