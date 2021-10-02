Jean Castex announces on TF1 that gas prices will be blocked by the government until next April: “The 12.5% ​​increase in October will be applied and it will be the last”

Jean Castex invited this evening of 8 p.m. on TF1 affirms: “We are expected by the end of the year, a further 30% increase in the price of gas and perhaps at the beginning of the year 2022. The same experts explain to us that we will have a sharp drop in prices in the spring. We have to manage a bump. We are going to block, there will be no more increase in the price of gas. This increase of 12.5% ​​in October will be applied, it is the last.

We had anticipated it, because I had announced an energy check that will come into force in December.

For electricity, it will also be the tariff shield. The increase is less than what is happening abroad because we produce most of our electricity in France, thanks to nuclear power and renewable energies. “

The regulated gas tariff will increase by 12.6% on October 1, announced the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) on Monday afternoon. This same regulated tariff had jumped by 8.7% on September 1, due in particular to the rise in world prices, the regulator announced on Friday. “This development is the result of the historic rise in gas prices on the world market which is reflected in the supply costs of the gas supplier Engie”, explains the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).