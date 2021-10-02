Jean Castex announces on TF1 that gas prices will be blocked by the government until next April: “The 12.5% ​​increase in October will be applied and it will be the last”

Jean Castex invited this evening of 8 p.m. on TF1 affirms: “We are expected by the end of the year, a further 30% increase in the price of gas and perhaps at the beginning of the year 2022. The same experts explain to us that we will have a sharp drop in prices in the spring. We have to manage a bump. We are going to block, there will be no more increase in the price of gas. This increase of 12.5% in October will be applied, it is the last.
We had anticipated it, because I had announced an energy check that will come into force in December.
For electricity, it will also be the tariff shield. The increase is less than what is happening abroad because we produce most of our electricity in France, thanks to nuclear power and renewable energies. “
The regulated gas tariff will increase by 12.6% on October 1, announced the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) on Monday afternoon. This same regulated tariff had jumped by 8.7% on September 1, due in particular to the rise in world prices, the regulator announced on Friday. “This development is the result of the historic rise in gas prices on the world market which is reflected in the supply costs of the gas supplier Engie”, explains the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).
Excluding tax, the increase is 13.9% and, in detail, 4.5% for users of gas for cooking, 9.1% for those who have dual use (cooking and hot water), and 14.3% for homes that heat with gas, details the Commission. These regulated tariffs, updated monthly, have seen a series of sharp increases recently. They increased again by 8.7% on September 1, after more than 5% in August and nearly 10% in July.
Gas prices are at very high levels in Europe due to various factors: low storage, strong demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia and the inability of Norway and Russia to increase their deliveries, underlines CRE . Demand is also driven by the global economic recovery, thanks to the improvement of the situation on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic. Regulated tariffs are applied to around three million households, mainly by Engie, which has a monopoly over most of the country.
Faced with the sharp rise in gas prices – but also potentially electricity prices next year – the government recently announced that nearly six million low-income households would benefit from an exceptional check for 100 euros in December. “Wholesale gas prices for future products currently indicate a continuation of these very high price levels during fall 2021 and winter 2021-2022, then a decline from spring and summer 2022, before a return to normal for the year 2023 ”, indicates the CRE. She says she is working with the administration on “solutions to get through the winter and take advantage of the drop in wholesale prices expected from the spring.”