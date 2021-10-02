Jean-Paul Belmondo: this famous and controversial “sex film” in which he refused to play

On October 30, 2021, fans of Jean-Paul Belmondo will learn more about their idol in the biography Belmondo between two lives. In the latter, Nicole Calfan revealed that the actor had refused to play in a “sex movie” …

Cinema star, Jean-Paul Belmondo passed away peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the age of 88. In fifty years of career, the actor has succeeded in attracting more than 160 million viewers in theaters. If fans remember her roles in Pierrot le fou, Borsalino, The professional, Fear of the city, or The ace of aces, the actor has refused many scripts during his career. If the star loved to perform stunts, she was not ready for everything. Thereby, Jean-Paul Belmondo refused to star in a cult movie! In the biography Belmondo between two lives, by Bernard Pascuito, to be released on October 30, Nicole Calfan has indeed revealed that the couple they had formed in Borsalino had opened doors for him …

Nicole Calfan recalled: “We were in the Boulogne-Billancourt studios canteen that day when Bernardo Bertolucci placed a script on the table.“While the director wanted to give them the two leading roles in his next film, Jean-Paul Belmondo would have told him:”Ah yes, my little guy! But are there any erotic scenes in your film?“So Bernardo Bertolucci clarified that it was not a”erotic film“but of a”sex movie.“An answer that did not please the sacred monster of cinema who would have answered him tit for tat:”So it will be without the p’tite et moi.“Without knowing it, they then said ‘no’ to play in the film The Last Tango in Paris. these are Marlon Brando and Maria schneider who had played the leading roles in the film which had been banned for children under 18 in France.

A particularly violent rape scene

When it was released, The last tango in Paris had caused a scandal, due to a particularly violent rape scene. In an interview, the director confided to having added this scene without warning Maria Schneider. “The butter sequence is an idea I had with Marlon the day before the shoot. I wanted Maria to react, to be humiliated. I think she hated us both cause we ain’t told her nothing“, he confided. In 2016, it was in a press release that he added:”I would like, for the last time, to clarify a ridiculous misunderstanding that continues to be reported about ‘Last Tango in Paris’ in newspapers around the world. Some thought and believe that Maria had not been informed of the violence suffered (in the scene). False ! Maria knew everything because she had read the script where everything was described. The only novelty was the idea of ​​butter.“

