Jenifer left the show after the elimination of Al.Hy, the shooting was interrupted for long minutes!

The elimination of Al.Hy, Jenifer’s candidate since the first season of The Voice 10 years ago, was the origin of a psychodrama on the set of The Voice All-Stars . Explanations.

“I am shocked. I’m leaving the show. I do not continue“Jenifer told Mika just after the announcement of the elimination of Al.Hy in The Voice All-Stars. In shock, the historic TF1 tele-hook coach then informed Nikos Aliagas of his annoyance at having seen his protege face Flo Malley, the talent of Patrick Fiori’s team. “Frankly, I’m a little confused. I confess … I adore you Flo, I should absolutely not react like that. But I am in the most total misunderstanding. I am extremely disappointed. Extremely disappointed to have seen them sing together, I didn’t actually see them singing together“she explains before Florent Pagny bounces, adding:”It’s a battle that should not be done …“.

“There, that does not amuse me …”

Faced with this moment of hesitation, Nikos Aliagas takes the floor again: “Do you have the impression that this is a waste, that we have lost two great talents?“he says to Jenifer.”Either one would have disgusted me so much“the singer answers him.”I’ll tell you we’re having fun. We play a game with singers, artists“, tried to calm the host before Jenifer cut him off with a scathing:”There, that does not amuse me!“

She continues: “Obviously, I trust her. She has great plans. She has an album that is going to be spectacular. I hope with all my heart … You know that … You will always be … Anyway. I would tell him a lot of things but outside of this plateau.“

After letting her protege go, Jenifer still wanted to apologize for her behavior towards Flo Malley. “Well done Flo, excuse me for this reaction. I wasn’t expecting it so much. sorry“, she confided to him. Back in her red chair, Jenifer, still stunned by the elimination of Al.Hy will then launch to Mika:”I lost Al.Hy, it pains me. I don’t see it very well.“End of the sequence … on TF1. In fact, the surprise elimination of Jenifer’s protege was the origin of a psychodrama which lasted much longer than what the front page broadcast. According to our information, Jenifer left the set for more than thirty minutes forcing the production to stop filming …





“We were in shock”

“I was totally in space that I saw nothing of what happened. I was then told about it, I was sent messages. They explained to me what had happened on the set but I did not know it. I didn’t see Jenifer leave, I just saw the 4 coaches go backstage and say “we don’t understand what’s going on” and leave the set“, told us Al.Hy.

It is from another point of view thatAmalya, another emblematic talent of Jenifer’s team, lived this surreal moment. “We were in shock, loose the singer about the outcome of this cross battle. When I saw Al.Hy leave the first thing I said to myself was, ‘Okay, this isn’t going to be fine for Jen’. And I understood his reaction to this special connection they have. I suspected that Jenifer would lose her means but not at this point. I knew she would be angry and extremely sad.“ Then the shooting was interrupted for long minutes without the talents distributed in the stands really understanding the situation.

“At that point, we don’t know what’s going on. There is an interruption of the shoot, we all think that Jenifer needs to come to his senses, but we don’t know anything, explains Amalya. We stay in our stands and we wait. We just say to ourselves that she is going to cool off. You should know that at that time, Jenifer was pregnant. Her hypersensitivity plus the hormones in madness, I imagine the state she must have been “.

Fortunately, after having regained his senses and discussed with the production, Jenifer found his fellow coaches and the filming of the cross battles was able to resume in a climate that was inevitably less festive than before.

