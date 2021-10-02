Jenifer pregnant during the cross-battles, she displays her pretty baby bump (PHOTO)

Impossible to miss Jenifer’s baby bump during the cross-battles of The Voice All-Stars on TF1. And for good reason, during the filming of this new stage of tele-hook, the 38-year-old singer was expecting her third child.
That Cross-battles start … This Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 9:05 p.m., TF1 is programming the first episode of the second stage of The Voice All-Stars. In this event inaugurated during the tenth season, Florent Pagny, Mika, Jenifer, Zazie and Patrick Fiori will say goodbye to half of the 30 talents they selected during the blind auditions. A particularly intense stage marked by surprise eliminations which will change the rest of this anniversary season.
An evening full of surprises
First surprise of these cross-battles: the return of the public! Indeed, shot last January, the two bonuses were able to benefit from a relaxation of health measures (France had gone from a second confinement to a general curfew, editor’s note). Result: 101 spectators had the opportunity to decide between the 30 talents of The Voice All-Stars.
Another surprise of this stage: Jenifer’s baby-bump! After having shone in a sublime blazer – with flowers – red signed Balenciaga during the blind auditions of this anniversary season, the singer of 38 years could not hide her rounded belly during the cross-battles. And yes, last December, Jenifer was expecting a happy event. A pregnancy that the young woman could no longer hide as the viewers of TF1 were able to discover this Saturday evening (see photo below).
Moms of 3 children
Very modest about her private life, the first winner of the Star Academy had never mentioned this third pregnancy in the media. But last September, the interpreter ofUnder the sun, agreed to return to the columns of TV 7 Days on her life as a mother of three children. Thus, when our colleague informed him that, from now on, “for the State, with three children, you are a large family “. Jenifer “burst out laughing” before giving in to a few confidences about his family life: “That’s it ! And I vacuum and clean my toilet. There are a lot of moms who work and try to do their best. I do the same”.
After the birth ofAaron, her first son born from her love with Maxime Nucci almost 18 years ago, Jenifer had become the happy mother of a little one Joseph, Born from her relationship with actor Thierry Neuvic in 2014. It is with her husband Ambroise Fieschi that the singer had her third child last May as revealed by our colleagues in the press people. Girl or boy ? Mystery! Jenifer never spoke out on the subject …
⋙ Not seen in The Voice All-Stars: Jenifer left the show after the elimination of Al.Hy, the shooting was interrupted for long minutes!
⋙ Excluded. Al.Hy reacts to his elimination in The Voice All-Stars: “I almost passed out, I took a big slap”