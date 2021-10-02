Jenifer pregnant in The Voice: first photos of her rounded belly, stylish and expensive look!

Jenifer made the choice a long time ago to separate her private life from her professional life. Always very active on the Web and very present on the screen to share her music, she is much less when it comes to highlighting her daily life as a mother. The 38-year-old singer has indeed three children, Aaron (aged 17, father Maxim Nucci), Joseph (7 years old, fruit of her relationship with Thierry Neuvic) and the youngest she welcomed with her husband Ambroise Fieschi. A new baby that we don’t know anything about yet, except that he would be born in May, in Corsica. This birth in any case occurred after the shooting of The Voice All Stars because Jenifer reveals herself pregnant in the episode of this Saturday, October 2, 2021.





While the cross-battles are launched, the pretty brunette indeed displays a beautiful rounded belly in a superb outfit that can not hide its forms. This is a total red and white look from the Isabel Marant label and consisting of a shirt worth 580 euros and a skirt in the same print displayed at a price of 2086 euros. The whole is accessorized from a leather belt that costs 290 euros and of white boots that can be purchased against 1150 euros. A complete look which therefore amounts to a total of 4016 euros!

