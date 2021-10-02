Jenifer’s reaction in The Voice to Al.Hy’s elimination scandalizes internet users

This Saturday, October 2, TF1 broadcast the dreaded Cross Battles event of this “All-Stars” edition of “The Voice”. And as expected, the intensity and emotion were there. Moreover, Jenifer has drawn the anger of Internet users following his reaction to the elimination of Al.Hy.

After three weeks of blind auditions, it’s time for the Cross Battles. This Saturday, October 2, the pressure was at its height on the set of “The Voice”. This is the most feared test for talent, but also for coaches. And for good reason, in addition to being complex for everyone to understand, even for Mika, this ordeal is fatal in a single passage. It must be said that for this “All-Stars” edition, the choice was particularly difficult. It was Florent Pagny who opened the evening and he chose to face Mika. Thus, Anne Sila opposed Ecco, and it was ultimately the talent of Florent Pagny that knocked out her opponent, thanks to the votes of the public.

“She is disgusted”

But it is the second passage which provoked the most reactions on the side of the Twittosphere. Throughout the week, TF1 teased a passage from the show where one of the coaches got carried away. And viewers finally understood the reason why Jenifer wanted to leave the set of “The Voice” in the middle of the battles.





Nikos Aliagas warned Jenifer that it was his turn to choose a coach so that their respective talents compete. This is how Al.Hy sang in front of Flo, from Patrick Fiori’s team. And to everyone’s surprise, it was the young man who drew all the votes. The audience in the studio felt that Flo should continue the adventure. A result that shocked Jenifer. The mother of three was even ready to leave the set since Al.Hy had not been selected. A behavior that outraged Internet users, since they found it “bad loser“, while it is the rules of the game. In addition, his words also angered some, who saw it as nastiness on the part of the coach of” The Voice “against other talents.

Read more

“It’s normal that she is touched”

If Jenifer’s reaction provoked the anger of some Twittos, others wanted to show their support. For fans of the singer, it is normal that she is touched by the elimination of her talent. On the contrary, it is a logical and benevolent reaction for them. In any case, they find the relationship between Jenifer and Al.Hy really beautiful.

The level of this “The Voice All-Stars“is particularly high. All the candidates have a crazy talent and as they said, this new participation was only a” bonus “and a great adventure.

You may also be interested in this content: