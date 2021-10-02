Jeremy Davidson (Brive coach after the victory against Stade Français): “Leaving the field with the victory is very positive”

Jeremy Davidson, coach of Brive, winner of Stade Français (19-12): “Against a big team like Stade Français, going out of the field with the victory is very positive. They did not score a try, which illustrates our good defense. We saw a very good start. Unfortunately, we were not as realistic as against Perpignan (36-15) and Pau (30-13) where we had scored on every opportunity. We could have done better, but the ingredients were there. We had the idea of ​​pressing them, it requires a lot of people in the line. We did not consume too much, we were active. We were able to put a good defensive pressure.