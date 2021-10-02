Jeremy Davidson (Brive coach after the victory against Stade Français): “Leaving the field with the victory is very positive”

Jeremy Davidson, coach of Brive, winner of Stade Français (19-12): “Against a big team like Stade Français, going out of the field with the victory is very positive. They did not score a try, which illustrates our good defense. We saw a very good start. Unfortunately, we were not as realistic as against Perpignan (36-15) and Pau (30-13) where we had scored on every opportunity. We could have done better, but the ingredients were there. We had the idea of pressing them, it requires a lot of people in the line. We did not consume too much, we were active. We were able to put a good defensive pressure.
We’re not going to panic, we’re not going to do gymnastics in the locker room. We are going to celebrate with the supporters but we have to gain consistency in our performances away from home. We have not gained any points away from home yet, that requires continuing to improve. We have to keep everyone on deck. If we want to end the season in a positive way, everyone must have playing time. “
“We deserve our place last in the Championship”
Arthur Coville, scrum half of Stade Français, beaten in Brive: “We’re not making a good start to the match at all. We put them in confidence from the start, at home, so it’s super complicated to come back. We need about twenty playing time to score three points and they benefit from our offside and our bad outings. They are given too much ammunition too easily. It’s been a problem since the start of the season. Because behind, on the state of mind, I’m not sure we missed it.
We are not a killer, we can not finish behind their goal line. It is not the opportunities that are lacking, however. And they, on the other hand, they stay 10 seconds in our 22 and they score. It sucks to come away from this match with zero points. I am convinced that we did not come across an opponent stronger than us. We have to tighten up. We have a home game against Clermont which is very important. Today, we are last in the Championship, we deserve our place. “