Jérôme (Love is in the meadow) victim of an agricultural accident: he reveals his injured hand after the operation

The job of a farmer is hard and involves certain risks, such as being injured. Jérôme, farmer of Love is in the pre 2020, knows something about it.

The 37-year-old market gardener and cereal farmer working in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, still full of life, was forced to go to the hospital on Thursday, October 1, 2021 to have an operation. The news was revealed by his partner Lucile, pregnant with their first child, on Instagram. “The Saint-Jérôme is not terrible for Jérôme. He is having surgery because yesterday he put his finger in the potato machine. So not terrible you imagine good for the nail. Suddenly, they operate this afternoon. I hope my darling will come back to me in good shape, or at least in good shape. I’ll let you know about him tonight when he gets home. In any case, I think of him very much “, had explained the young woman of 31, worried and impatient to find her man. The one nearing the end of her first pregnancy – her daughter is due in mid-October – had promised to give news of Jerome once he got home. And she kept her promise.





In the evening, the couple posted new videos to their Instagram story. Jerome appeared there with his arm in a sling and his thumb wrapped in a big bandage. Visibly tired, but with a smile despite everything, the farmer spoke. “Hello, how are you. I raise my arm but not my thumb“, he began by playing the humor card, which did not fail to make his companion laugh.”He’s asleep, I can’t move my arm, but hey apparently they did the right thing. I’m alive“, he continued, just as relieved as Lucile. Jérôme wanted to thank all those who sent them messages of support in this difficult moment.

This return home is also accompanied by home care. Jerome will undoubtedly have to change his thumb bandage, but the farmer knows he can count on Lucile to take good care of him.