joyous meeting between art and sport in the perspective of the 2024 Olympics

20th “Nuit Blanche”, this Saturday in Paris and in thirteen cities of its metropolis: mBy means of a sanitary pass and gauge for indoor sites, this anniversary edition of the free artistic event is intended to be the “reunion” – the 2020 edition was held with reinforced sanitary conditions.

Invited to “put the bodies in motion”, the two artistic directors, Sandrina Martins and Mourad Merzouki, have therefore made the long-distance hiking trail that surrounds the capital, the GR75, created in view of the candidacy of Paris to obtain these Olympics, the backbone of their programming with several routes east to north, west and center.

In the East, walk and trek dance

The opportunity to emerge from the oblivion of the sports infrastructures which had hosted the previous Games in the capital, in 1900 and 1924. Among them, the Léo-Lagrange sports center will be taken over by 35 amateur dancers whose 20 minutes of breathing, confining at orgasm, seem to be controlled by the hands of a harpist.

While 200 walkers set off to attack the 50 km of the GR, 80 other courageous will reach the Bois de Vincennes at Bercy, alternating between walking, games and “rites” during a “dance trek” which promises to be ecstatic. Installed in the heart of the woods, the Gyrotope of Pablo Valbuena is hypnotic. “It’s also a question of movement, through the articulation between sound and light”, emphasizes Sandrina Martins.

Right next door, in the ancient Jacques-Anquetil velodrome, the author and director Mohamed El Khatib honors the noblest regulars of the place, veteran cyclists who lead the public on their lap and their passion. of the little queen.

The North course with the DJs

On the north course, DJ Barbara Butch will transform another 1924 Olympic site, the Georges-Vallerey swimming pool, into a nightclub, where among the 1000 accepted entrants, a hundred will be allowed to jiggle in the pool.





In Seine-Saint-Denis, the memory of L’Échappatoire, the legendary nightclub of Clichy-sous-Bois, will thus be brought back to life in a gymnasium occupied by DJs, acrobats, sailors and waltzers. Enough to quickly dry body and clothes.

Rollerblading dance in the 16th arrondissement

Land of major Parisian sporting events, the 16th arrondissement has not been forgotten with an evening of rollerblading (“Roller Dance Party”) in a Basque pelota haunt and, at the Jean-Bouin stadium, a photo exhibition dedicated to four French champions or national anthems revisited by the Orchester de spectacle de Montreuil, which brings together professionals and amateurs.

Also at the Jean-Bouin stadium, a work by Ange Leccia: two football cages placed in the center of the lawn, framed by video works that encourage an escape from this temple of sport.

In the center of Paris: goodbye to the Arc de Triomphe packed

In the center of the capital, where a fourth route allows you to say goodbye to the packaged Triumphal Arch and to discover the Les Envoûtés exhibition at the modern art museum, Mourad Merzouki will launch the festivities from the Town Hall by a “choreographic walk” mixing hip-hop and classical dance.

The choreographer Mourad Merzouki will also offer a “connected dance” accessible to all the public present on site or in several cities of the Greater Paris Metropolis, the City’s partner for the event.