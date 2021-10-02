Julie Beve elected Miss Limousin 2021 in Brive

It is the space of the Three Provinces in Brive, in Corrèze, which hosted this Friday, October 1, the election of Miss Limousin 2021. At stake, the regional crown and the right to compete for the title of Miss France 2022, during the televised evening scheduled for Saturday 11 December in Caen.

A thousand people in the audience



The “gala evening” drew crowds: about a thousand people, according to the organizers, attended the victory of Julie Beve. The 23-year-old is based in Meilhards, in Corrèze. She is a flight attendant.

After the first passage in front of the public, in evening dress, the candidates presented themselves, by means of a video then live on the podium, in groups of five. Followed the parade in swimsuits, the public vote by means of small ballots and then the parade in wedding dresses.

Receive our leisure newsletter by email and find ideas for outings and activities in your region. NL {“path”: “mini-thematique-inscription”, “thematique”: “MT_Loisirs”, “accessCode”: “14022225”, “allowGCS”: “true”, “bodyClass”: “ripo_generic”, “contextLevel”: “KEEP_ALL”, “filterKeywords”: “1 | 3 | 10 | 12 | 1951 | 2997 | 17097”, “template”: “generic”, “hasEssentiel”: “true”, “articleid”: “4022225”, “idArticlesList “:” 4022225 “,” departmentid “:” 237 “,” zoneid “:” 11384 “,” keywords “:” 1 | 3 | 10 | 12 | 1951 | 2997 | 17097 “,” premium “:” false “, “pubs”: “banniere_haute | article”, “site”: “MT”, “subDomain”: “www”, “urlTitle”: “julie-beve-elue-miss-limousin-2021-a-brive”}



Who were the fifteen candidates for the Miss Limousin 2021 election?

Voting procedure

To have the right to covet the crown of Miss France 2022, it was already necessary to be one of the eight young women selected among the fifteen competitors: one of them had won the vote by SMS (2,964 participants, on the day of October 1 ) and the other seven were audience favorites.

It was then the turn of the jury, chaired by the mayor of Brive, Frédéric Soulier, to decide. It is therefore Julie Beve who will try, on December 11 in Caen, to win the title of Miss France. Last year, Léa Graniou, Miss Limousin 2020, finished in the top 15.

Four runners-up

The other four candidates, his runners-up, are in the order Salomé Maud (Haute-Vienne), Alice Rigal (Creuse), Lisa Menudier (Creuse) and Romane Manuel Da Rocha (Haute-Vienne).

The elections for the departmental title were held in June in Corrèze, Creuse and Haute-Vienne. Julie Beve was elected first runner-up to Miss Corrèze. Pomme Labrousse, photos Karine Grenadin