Justine Cordule pregnant, she reveals the sex of her baby

End of the suspense. As she had promised to her followers on Instagram, Justine Cordule, known for her participation in Large families, life in XXL on TF1, this Saturday, October 2, revealed the sex of her seventh child!
A page turns, but a new chapter is written for the Cordule family. This Friday, October 1, Justine, Steve and their six children made their last appearance in the TF1 show that made them famous, Large families, life in XXL. As it had announced a few months ago, the tribe had chosen to participate in only one season of the program which is interested in the often very hectic daily life of families sometimes with more than ten children, including several downstairs. age. If the Cordule story with the show is therefore, for the moment in any case, over, another great adventure awaits them: the arrival of a new child.
“Girl or boy ?”
Indeed, Justine Cordule is pregnant, as she had unveiled last August to her subscribers on Instagram. “We are very happy at this time to let you know that our large family will grow for our greatest happiness“she wrote, adding that”siblings are happy …“. The mother did not then provide details on the expected date of delivery or the sex of her future baby. This Friday, October 1, she had created a little suspense on Instagram by posting an illustration of pink balloons and blue prints on which was inscribed “Girl or boy ?” and announcing a response the next day. In view of this publication, we could expect a “gender reveal” with a slew of balloons as is now the fashion, but it is ultimately in a very simple way that the mother revealed the sex of the baby.
The Cordule family is (already) leaving the program
In one of her Instagram stories, between an anecdote about her busy morning as a mother and a product placement, Justine Cordule announces to her children that she has received her ultrasound and asks them to guess what the sex of the baby is. And most of them just say “a girl”. Because it is indeed a young girl who will come in a few months to enlarge the tribe which will deserve more than ever its name of “large family”.