Karim Benzema: “With the France team we had, it was not a good Euro”

For him, never had a start to the season been so good. At least in a personal capacity. Since the start of the school year in mid-August, Karim Benzema has scored 9 goals and delivered 8 assists in all competitions. On the collective level, however, the finding is not entirely encouraging. Because Real, if they are leaders of La Liga, suffered a strange humiliation in the Champions League against Sheriff Tiraspol. And the France team has still not got rid of its doubts after a failed Euro.

“KB9” is therefore not quite enough to be fulfilled. Because if there are two things that the 34-year-old striker will always place before his own statistics, they are the titles and the collective. “I came back to win a title with the France team“, he confided in a long interview with our colleagues from The team.

The first opportunity since his return has been missed. And Benzema is not the type to make excuses. “With the team we had, it wasn’t a good Euro overall, he blurted out. France was vice-champion of Europe, champion of the world. We had the players to do a lot better. […] We should have done a lot better. “

Especially in attack, where the trio he forms with Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann did not find the right formula. In any case, not yet. "Critics are part of the game when there are no goals, actions, admitted the one who won four Champions League with Real. Everyone was waiting for us to score each time. But football is not like that. We can have the best players, the best offense in the world, whatever you want … it takes time. […] Each of us has his qualities. You have to tune them. But it must work with Antoine and Kylian. "





Last month, his association with Griezmann against Finland had sown great promises. It remains to find the same alchemy with the striker of Paris Saint-Germain – absent during this match -, that Benzema almost found this summer at Real Madrid. “He will one day play for Real, assured the 34-year-old striker. I don’t know when, but he will come. It’s just a matter of time. He said it himself. He wants to see something else. “

In the meantime, the one who has just overtaken Raul in the classification of historical scorers of the C1 takes all the place. And the light. To the point of being a serious candidate for the Ballon d’Or? Didier Deschamps believes he deserves this award. He just thinks about it. “We have to think about it, he confessed. But it doesn’t have to be an obsession that refocuses you on yourself, on telling yourself that you absolutely have to shine individually and score goals for yourself. If you gotta win it, it’s for who you are, what you show on the pitch, what you do. “That’s good, he got used to doing things well.

