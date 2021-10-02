Karine Ferri absent from the after party of Dance with the stars, Camille Combal explains why live

The third bonus of Dance with the stars, the first of the season to be broadcast live, took place this Friday, October 1. One person was noticed by his absence: Karine Ferri was not there to present the after party.
The return of Dance with the stars for an 11th season on TF1 is marked by many new features. For the first time, the presentation program of the thirteen candidates took place in two different premiums which were pre-recorded. Thus, two couples have already left the adventure: Lââm and Maxime Dereymez the evening of the launch and Lola Dubini and Joël Luzolo, one of the new dancers, the following week. On the other hand, three candidates dazzled the four members of the jury since they received a golden buzz , another of the novelties this year: Bilal Hassani, Dita Von Teese and Tayc. This Friday, October 1, the eleven remaining couples were therefore reunited to participate in the bonus which was this time broadcast live.For this bonus, and those who will follow, buzzs are no longer rewards, they turn into sanctions. Like France has an unbelievable talent, if the dancers receive three buzzes, they are penalized. In Dance with the stars, this brings them directly to the final face-to-face.
Karine Ferri replaced by Camille Combal
After nearly 3 hours of show, which ended with the elimination of one of the couples submitted to the votes of the viewers then the jury, the premium has given way to Dance with the stars, the debrief. This second part is usually hosted by Karine Ferri, who had participated in season 7 of Dance with the stars. But for the live return, the host was not present. It is therefore Camille Combal, the presenter of the first part, who had to replace her. He also explained live why she was not there. “My friend Karine is a little sick this week, she will be back next week of course. I give him lots of kisses. You’re going to have to put up with me for a little while longer. “
Return on evening performances
This second part of the program was the opportunity to review the services of all candidates, but also to take stock of the ranking of the premium and reveal some rather unusual images of the rehearsals . For this third program, two couples finished first tied:Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac, as well as Dita Von Teese and Christophe Licata.
