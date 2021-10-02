Karine Ferri absent in Dance with the stars, the reason revealed

On October 1, 2021, Moussa Niang and Coralie Licata were eliminated at the end of the third bonus of Dance with the stars, the very first live. But while viewers expected to find Karine Ferri for the after party which includes all the highlights of the show, it was finally Camille Combal who (re) appeared on the screen. While usually the host leaves the TF1 set to make way for Yoann Gourcuff’s wife, Camille Combal has taken over the reins for the second part of the evening.

“My friend Karine is a little sick this week she will be back next week of course. I give him lots of kisses. You’re gonna have to put up with me for a little while longer“He explained to viewers. The pretty brunette should therefore return to the TF1 set for the bonus of October 8, 2021, if her state of health allows it. Good news for Karine Ferri fans who were very worried about his absence.





During this third premium, it is Jean Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme, Moussa Niang and Coralie Licata and Vaimalama Chaves and Christian Milette who submitted to the final face-to-face. The public finally decided to save Jean Baptiste Maunier and Inès Vandamme. Jean-Paul Gaultier saved Vaimalama Chaves just like François Alu, Denitsa Ikonomova and Chris Marques. Moussa Niang and Coralie Licata were therefore eliminated.

This third premium of the 11th season of Dance with the stars attracted 4.02 million viewers, or 20.2% of the public. Last week, Dance with the stars had been followed by 3.80 million people.