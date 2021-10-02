Karine Ferri: the host absent surprise from the debrief of Dance with the stars, find out why

Karine Ferri was not present during the debrief of the program Dance with the stars this Friday, October 1. Indeed, the host was in pain.

An unexpected explanation. For several weeks and after two years of absence, the famous TF1 dance competition has made a comeback. Viewers can therefore follow the adventures of several couples every Friday evening. Subsequently, the debrief of the program allows you to come back to the strong and important moments and this one is moderated by Karine Ferri. However, this was not the case this Friday October 1st. Indeed, it is Camille Combal who was in charge and he quickly gave an explanation for his friend’s absence. “My friend Karine is a little sick this week“, he first confided. He then specified that the host will be”present next week of course. I send him lots of hearts! Lots of kisses“, he continues. In order to lighten the atmosphere, he joked, saying:”So you’re going to have to put up with me for a little while longer …“. There is no doubt that viewers are impatient to meet Karine Ferri for the next debrief.

She’s got her heart set on her. Karine Ferri is an animator who does not hesitate to fight for what she believes in. Since the death of Grégory Lemarchal in April 2007 following cystic fibrosis, the young woman openly supported the association dedicated to her. If this fight touches her personally, there is also one that she wants to highlight. With her husband Yoann Gourcuff, both decided to financially support a independent refuge. A nice initiative which she shared on her Instagram account this Thursday, September 30. “Because we love animals with all our hearts, we have decided to help financially the small independent refuge @ refuge_arpa_91 and to encourage anyone who can to donate too “, she first said. Subsequently, she encouraged her followers to do the same: “There are no small donations, every gesture counts. All together we are a considerable support. Donations (even the smallest) allow small shelters to treat animals”, concluded Karine Ferri. A decision hailed by its subscribers.

Karine Ferri: why has she recently enlarged her family?

Very concerned by the animal cause, Karine Ferri and Yoann Gourcuff recently extended their family. Indeed, the couple welcomed a new dog. “What a pleasure to write to you to tell you this beautiful news … We present Bella to you. Bella has just joined our family. She is 5 months old “, had first entrusted the host to her subscribers. “We had been looking for an adult dog or puppy to make happy for a long time and it was she who crossed our path”, she had concluded. An arrival which pleased the two lovers.

