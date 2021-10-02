Kate Middleton and Prince William: how they broke the curse of royal weddings

Kate and William form a happy and united couple within the royal family. A relationship that breaks a curse within the monarchy, as historian Robert Lacey, author of the book Battle of Brothers has revealed.
They learned from their parents’ marriages. Ten years ago, Prince William and Kate Middleton said yes in Westminster Abbey in London. The couple have since had three children and seem to be happier than ever. A relationship that contrasts sharply with previous royal marriages. This is what explained in the magazine People of this month of October Robert lacey, author of the book Battle of Brothers.
According to the historian, this stable relationship ends the curses that haunted the British royal family. “The House of Windsor has an abysmal record of marital failure, but William broke the cycle“Writes Lacey, who studied the future king’s strained relationship with his younger brother Prince Harry in Battle of Brothers. He also describes Kate as a”empathetic marginal from the middle class “.
No “best couple” in the kingdom
Robert Lacey notes that Kate also understands the importance of his role as consort of the future king of England and mother of a future monarch, and that there is a need to ensure stability in all of these areas. She and William “worked to ensure that their three children – [le prince] George, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 – enjoy the peaceful childhood that escaped William and Harry“, he explains.
The couple’s former private secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, told People Royals that William “has the experience of knowing where the institution is located and of seeing it evolve “, while Kate “brings this pragmatic awareness of what it’s like to come from a decent, down-to-earth family.He also added: “They’ve forged a strong bond over the past ten years. If you had traveled the kingdom, you couldn’t have found a better couple.”
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine (Kate) Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, at the official opening of the new Orkney Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, Scotland on May 25, 2021, where the royal couple meet NHS staff during their tour of Scotland.
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a screening of the film “Cruella” in Edinburgh on May 26, 2021
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the “Beating of the Retreat” event in Edinburgh on May 27, 2021
Prince William and Kate Middleton in the stands at the Wimbledon tennis tournament on July 10, 2021.
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the world premiere of “James Bond – No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021.
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Magee University in Londonderry, Northern Ireland where they meet nursing students.
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Magee University in Londonderry, Northern Ireland where they meet nursing students.
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Rugby Club, City of Derry RFC in Londonderry on September 29, 2021.
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Rugby Club, City of Derry RFC in Londonderry on September 29, 2021.