Kate Middleton chic for sports: her sportswear look is a sensation

Last Wednesday, Kate Middleton flaunted her football skills in gorgeous sportswear. She was with Prince William on their trip to Northern Ireland.

Kate Middleton is pure elegance. The Duchess of Cambridge is also very versatile in her outfits. She alternated easily boots and pumps since this busy start. Wednesday, September 29, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had their first date during their trip to northern ireland. Indeed, George’s parents, Charlotte and Louis first visited Ulster University. They were able to meet future nurses there with whom they spoke with earlier in the year by videoconference..

On this trip to Northern Ireland, Kensington Palace shared photos of the royal couple displaying their skill in football as well as rugby. For the occasion, the duchess opted for a sportswear look all in black. The Kate effect was still effective since this outfit caused a sensation again. Equipped with sports shoes, it is in this outfit that Kate outclassed her husband in soccer skills. This photo shared by the palace was accompanied by a survey: “Who has the best technique …?“. Kate Middleton had the vast majority with 84% of the royal fan votes. “Great day of activity surrounded by players, coaches and volunteers participating in the Sport Uniting Communities initiative“, can we read as a caption to the post.

“A busy start for the Cambridges”

This beginning of autumn was more than trying for the royal couple, Kate and William. Only, they do not show any fatigue and willingly devote themselves to all tasks. Recall that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were present at the world premiere of the film To die can wait. An event organized last Tuesday evening at Royal Albert Hall.

Recently, the couple had a friendly tennis match, a rappelling, a meeting with the soldiers of the Royal Air Force, a quick visit to the south of France for the wedding of Kate’s brother and many more. Despite all this, the Cambridges are surprisingly able to find time to spend time with family. Indeed, recently, the entire family has been recently spotted at a burgers / chips party in a pub.

