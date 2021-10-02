Kate Middleton: while traveling in Northern Ireland, the Duchess met another rather scary Charlotte

Currently on a trip to Northern Ireland, Kate Middleton and Prince William met a somewhat spooky Charlotte, which the Duchess even held in her hand. And without batting an eyelid.

Among the indispensable royal qualities: always keeping a smile even in an uncomfortable situation. After dazzling the red carpet at the James Bond premiere, Dying Can Wait in London, Kate Middleton flew with Prince William on an official trip to Northern Ireland. For their first visit, they went to Magee University in Londonderry, where they met students with whom they were able to interact. Dressed in a purple pantsuit signed Emilia Wickstead, the Duchess of Cambridge once again attracted all eyes, especially for his amazing encounter with … a tarantula.

Indeed, Kate Middleton was confronted closely with what for some looks like a real nightmare, and this without even blinking. Confident of herself and obviously not afraid, the duchess even asked to hold the arachnid in her hand, not failing to also ask for his first name. And surprise: this one is called Charlotte, like her daughter. “Truly ?”, thus asked the wife of prince William with amusement by discovering the first name of the tarantula, while her husband himself, held a snake in his hands. If she liked the meeting with Charlotte the spider, it could be that Kate Middleton preferred the one with a little chick, which she caressed with delicacy.

Kate Middleton queen of cold blood

True all-terrain duchess and queen of cold blood, Kate Middleton seems to have felt no fear vis-à-vis this spider, she who did not even blush when she received in the front – James Bond premiere a little compliment from Daniel Craig that didn’t go unnoticed. Wearing a golden tulle cape dress embroidered with sequins, sequins and crystals, Kate Middleton made a splash in her sparkling Jenny Packham outfit. Charmeur, the comedian confided to him that she was “jolly lovely”, either literally “nicely adorable“ in her sumptuous outfit, hitting her greeting her that she was “very pretty”. A little flirtatious moment surely pleasant for the wife of Prince William, who always knows how to keep her emotions to herself in public.

