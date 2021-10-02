Khashoggi’s widow urges US to hold Saudi Arabia to account

The widow of Jamal Khashoggi questioned Friday, October 1, the commitment of US President Joe Biden to hold the Saudi kingdom to account, three years after the assassination of the journalist who shocked the world. To mark the anniversary, Hatice Cengiz traveled to Washington for a protest outside the Saudi embassy and a vigil near the US Congress, where she unveiled a portrait of Khashoggi made from newspaper clippings.

She said she was dismayed that just days before the anniversary date, Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, says MBS. According to a US intelligence report, which Joe Biden ordered to be released in the spring, MBS has “valid” the assassination of the Saudi journalist in 2018 in Istanbul. “MBS took Jamal from me and the whole world. Are you going to hold him responsible or reward these murderers? ”, launched the widow of Jamal Khashoggi during a vigil organized by human rights groups.

President Biden, had promised before his election to do “to pay” the Saudi leaders for their responsibility in the death of Jamal Khashoggi and to treat them in “Outcast”. But the US government has paradoxically not sanctioned the MBS, in order to avoid an open crisis with the Gulf oil kingdom, which remains a key partner of the United States. The Biden administration is counting in particular on Riyadh to try to put an end to the war in Yemen, where the Saudis are supporting the government forces against the Houthi rebels backed by Iran.

