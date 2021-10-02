Kilauea volcano erupts and spits lava fountains

In Hawaii, the Kilauea volcano erupted, according to the American Geophysical Institute (USGS).

The Kilauea volcano, one of the most active in the world, has erupted but its lava projections remain for the moment limited to the central crater and do not threaten inhabited areas, authorities said Thursday. “Lava jets reach the height of a five-story building,” the American Geophysical Institute (USGS) posted on Twitter, supporting video.

The first cracks appeared in the Halema’uma’u crater located at the top of the volcano on Wednesday afternoon. They very quickly gave way to “lava fountains” exceeding at times a temperature of 1,100 degrees Celsius, specifies the USGS. The eruptions that regularly rock Kilauea since the 1950s have made it a popular destination for tourists. Officials of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, where it is located, have also started to mobilize their staff to cope with the expected influx of visitors. “We are preparing for increased attendance over the weekend when the information has circulated,” park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane told the Honolulu Star Advertiser.





Devastation in 2018

The Kilauea eruption does not present any immediate danger but the USGS volcanic observatory on site “continues to monitor the situation closely” because “the beginnings of an eruption are dynamic and uncertain”, specifies the Institute. Kilauea is one of the five volcanoes on the island of Hawaii, the largest in this Pacific archipelago.

In 2018, an eruption in Kilauea destroyed several hundred homes. About 20 people who took a boat trip to watch the magma flow into the sea had been injured, including one seriously, by a jet of lava.