Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Gueye, Bernat …

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Saturday, October 2, 2021. The physical condition of Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos hoped for after the international break, the very convincing start of the season for Gueye, Juan Bernat finally back…

The team focuses on Presnel Kimpembe who is the player to have been used the most by Mauricio Pochettino since the start of the season, with Hakimi, with 896 minutes played and both have taken part in the club’s eleven official matches (eight in Ligue 1, two in the Champions League and one in the Champions Trophy). Recall that the French played three more times 90 minutes with the Blues in September. The defender “admits to being very tired this season after some matches”, he who only had one week of preparation and who has been suffering from his ankle for a few weeks. Even if “in his entourage, we judge today that he is much better, while recognizing that he has played a lot”, he could be preserved against Stade Rennais this Sunday.

The sports daily explains that the match against Rennes could be a good opportunity for Juan Bernat to come back from his serious knee injury. The only one absent from this trip is another Spaniard, Sergio Ramos who is “hoped for after the international break by the staff”. The Parisians will leave “exceptionally” green from this evening.

The probable 11 according to The team : Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo (or Kimpembe), Nuno Mendes – Verratti, Gueye – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar – Mbappé





After his double against Reims, his first in Ligue 1, Arnaud Kalimuendo (loaned by PSG to RC Lens) received the best score of the match by sports media (7/10).

The Parisian for his part, devotes a complete article to Idrissa Gueye, “un Ganactique” in Paris. If Marco Verratti was “amazing” against Manchester City, it is the Senegalese who was elected man of the match by achieving his best meeting in the red and blue jersey according to the newspaper. He was the player who “initiated the pressing the most, managed the most tackles, won seven duels and managed 92% of his passes. “ Determination is “one of the assets that allow Gueye to earn his stripes of essential in the Parisian ranks. “The daily now wonders if the international “Will be able to keep up the pace and reproduce the level of performance displayed on Tuesday evening. ”

Juan Bernat “sees the light” for The Parisian, with a probable presence of the player this Sunday for the trip against Stade Rennais. And some specialists explain that they are “not worried” for the player because he is still young (28 years old), has “the culture of work and a healthy lifestyle”. He would therefore be “quite capable of coming back.” ”