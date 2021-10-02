More

    Konami apologizes to players and explains

    Technology


    eFootball (PES 2022): Konami apologizes to players and explains himself

    This is undoubtedly the event that has marked these last hours in the world of video games, namely the chaotic launch of eFootball (PES 2022) and the dented faces of the greatest players in the world such as Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé. or Varane. If the Internet revels in this kind of drama, on the side of Konami, we make a little face and it will not have been necessary to wait long before the Japanese publisher takes the floor. It is through a message posted on its social networks that Konami apologizes to the players.

    Following the release of eFootball 2022, we have received a lot of feedback and requests regarding the balance of the game, which includes passing speed and how defense works. We would also like to acknowledge that there have been reports of issues players have experienced with cut-secenes, facial expressions, player movements and ball behavior. We are very sorry for these problems, and we want to assure everyone that we will take any concerns seriously as we strive to improve the current situation.

    eFootball


    If Konami promises to correct all the problems encountered, the publisher unfortunately gives no date, even if we know that the real big update is planned for the fall, with in particular the arrival of micro-transactions, without forgetting gameplay fixes, including pass handling, collision system and all bugs as well. We wish them good luck …

    Stuart

