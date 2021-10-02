Lab – GoPro Hero10 Black: update on its autonomy

5

GoPro’s new action cam, the Hero10 Black features more power and improved frame rates. We measured its autonomy more precisely in order to compare it to the Hero9 Black.

GoPro Hero10 Black (Hero 10)





GoPro Hero9 Black





Among the novelties brought by GoPro’s new action-cam, the Hero10 Black, is the new GP2 processor which brings faster speeds such as 60 fps in 5.3K. We wanted to know if this change had an impact on autonomy by performing extensive tests. For the rest, our full test of the Hero10 Black is already online. But before talking about the results obtained, let’s take a look at the Hero10 Black’s battery management mode, which is evolving against the Hero9 Black. Indeed, this action-cam offers a new display of the battery charge level which adapts according to the chosen recording mode. Recommended article:

The battery is identical between the Hero9 and the Hero10.

An evolving charge level display The percentage displayed by the Hero10 Black then varies so that the user can have a better idea of ​​the remaining autonomy, depending on whether he records in 5.3K at 60 fps or in FHD at 30 fps, so as not to give just two examples. As a direct consequence, when the camera automatically turns off once the battery is exhausted in one of its most demanding modes, there is still energy available! After depleting the battery by 1% in 5.3K, we selected one of the less demanding modes of the Hero10, the FHD at 30 fps. The camera then indicates 21% remaining energy. In this case, we managed to shoot for an additional 26 minutes, so this is a good backup solution if you are unable to charge the GoPro.

The differences between the Hero9 and the Hero10 are mainly under the hood.

In addition, under the same conditions, we have inserted the battery of the Hero10 Black into a Hero9 Black. This time, the percentage displayed is 35% and we were able to exceed the 30 minutes of recording. To test the autonomy of the Hero10 Black, we used three representative modes available with the new action-cam. Obviously, the combinations between the different definitions, frame rates, field angles and stabilization mode are numerous, but this gives us a fairly precise idea of ​​what the camera is capable of. Beware of overheating However, we quickly ran into the camera heating up. Under these conditions, with a temperature of 23 ° C, the Hero10 Black goes into safety and turns off to cool down without exceeding 25 minutes of use in 5.3K. In order to exhaust the battery, we therefore proceeded to recordings in a cooled atmosphere. In these optimal conditions and not necessarily representative of real use, we were able to achieve nearly 55 minutes of recording with 5.3K at 60 fps, stabilization with maintaining the horizon set to boost. With one of the most demanding modes, 4K at 120 fps, wide angle and stabilization on boost, we were able to achieve 46 minutes of cumulative recording. Cumulated? Yes, because even in this favorable atmosphere, the camera overheated after 36 minutes!

4K mode at 120 fps is the most power hungry. The Hero 9 Black does better with the same setting as the Hero10 Black.