    Labor law: an employee who requests payment for his overtime does not have to prove that he has worked them

    In the event of disagreement on the number of hours worked, the employee and his boss must both provide the information they have to allow the courts to decide.

    The burden of proof of the work carried out weighs in particular on the employer. (AFP / ALAIN JOCARD)

    An employee who claims payment for overtime does not have to prove that he has performed them, recalled the Court of Cassation. Frequently, the Court explains that in the event of disagreement on the number of hours worked, the employee and his boss must both provide the elements at their disposal to allow the judge to decide.


    A burden of proof that does not rest only on the employee

    To refuse to pay overtime, a company contested that it had been performed. The employee provided his agendas and copies of emails. This is not sufficient to support his request, it is not sufficiently precise and justified, had concluded the court of appeal seized of the case. She was wrong, retorted the Court of Cassation. Because if the elements did not provide full proof, they were precise enough for the employer to be able to respond by providing its own supporting documents, she explained.

    An employer must make available to the labor inspectorate the documents which allow the counting of the time worked by each person and he can therefore provide them to the judge. It is not for the employee to provide perfect proof of the working hours he says he has worked. It should only provide plausible elements. The burden of proof is not on him alone, the Court concluded.

