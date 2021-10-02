1971, Geneva Motor Show: Lamborghini unveils a strange sports coupe prototype, which will launch the modern history of the brand. The Countach was born, and on the occasion of the fifty years of the car, the manufacturer does not pretend by doing a double blow. The first surprise was the modern reinterpretation of the car based on an Aventador, and limited to only 112 units.

Also, since 2017, Lamborghini has been working in the shadows via its “classic” service, the famous Polo Storico. Today, Lamborghini unveils the fruit of long-term work. The origins of this resurrection date back to 2017, the year in which a collector accustomed to the house of Sant’Agata recorded a somewhat particular request: to re-birth the first prototype of the Countach LP500, the very one that was presented in Geneva in 1971. Problem: the car had been used for a crash test a few months later and scrapped, unrecoverable.





Lamborghini brought the very first Countach back to life

The complexity of the task for Lamborghini was therefore to recreate the bodywork from blueprints, 3D scans and all available archives. The many unavailable mechanical parts were also recreated, while the manufacturer used some parts available in the organ bank at the Polo Storico.

In short, a mishmash of parts out of nowhere and others available to assemble this masterpiece, the price of which has obviously not been communicated. But with 25,000 hours of work, one can easily imagine a truly shameful rate.