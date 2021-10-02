Laporta dismisses Xavi and sets priority to replace Koeman

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

On an ejection seat, Ronald Koeman knows he will certainly play his last game at the head of Barça this Saturday against Atlético Madrid. Struggled by the recent poor results, the Batavian technician should take the door during the international break. For several weeks, the names have been linked to replace him, and the latest would not lead to Xavi Hernandez or Roberto Martinez, but to another Dutchman well known in Europe.

Ten Hag, priority track

Indeed, according to Catalunya Radio information, Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president, would look for the profile of Erik Ten Hag, currently in place at Ajax Amsterdam. Problem, he is still under contract with his club, and does not necessarily seem ready to let go during the season. If the final choice falls on him, we could therefore have an interim by June. A track that rejects the name of Xavi, regularly cited for several years. An option already mentioned in the past, and which could therefore gain momentum in the days to come. The international truce promises to be eventful in Catalonia.



