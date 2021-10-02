Laporta makes a surprise announcement on Koeman

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: the figures for the 2020-2021 season of Antoine Griezmann

Are the days of Ronald Koeman on the bench of FC Barcelona numbered? To leaf through the Spanish press today, only a small miracle against Atlético Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano (9 p.m.) could save the Dutch technician from imminent dismissal. According to the latest news, Joan Laporta has even already set October 17 to close the case.

It would not be! Asked this Saturday, the president of FC Barcelona cut short all these rumors and reinforced his coach in his functions. “Koeman will remain Barça’s coach regardless of tonight’s result,” he said loud and clear. He deserves to be trusted, he’s a club legend. “

Several candidates would however already be on Barça’s short-list to take over from Koeman. Marcelo Gallardo has withdrawn from the race in order to honor a contract which runs with River Plate until December.

🚨 LAPORTA RATIFICA A KOEMAN 🚨 👉 “KOEMAN SEGUIRÁ siendo entrenador del BARÇA”. 👉 “Merece a margen of CONFIANZA, independientemente del resultado de hoy”. pic.twitter.com/BthKS0uaBe – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 2, 2021



