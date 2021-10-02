Laurie Delhostal and Carine Galli pay each other Noël Le Graët

Carine Galli and Laurie Delhostal will not be going on holiday in Guingamp at Noël Le Graët anytime soon. The two journalists dressed the boss of the FFF.

Even if he was re-elected for the third time in a row as president of the French Football Federation on March 13, 2021, Noël Le Graët did not win all the votes outside his body. The native of Bourbriac has notably stood out in recent years by various controversial media outings on topics such as racism in football or the French women’s team. For Carine Galli and Laurie Delhostal, Noël Le Graët’s position on the possibility of organizing a World Cup every two years is an additional drop of water in an already full vase.

Favorable to the idea launched by Arsène Wenger and FIFA, the former mayor of Guingamp was dressed this Friday by the two journalists. On the chain shelf The team, it was first of all Carine Galli who opened the ball for criticism against Noël Le Graët: “ For me it is cash. Because at least we know, it’s the dough that interests him. That we are appalled by what he says, this is not the first time. That’s pretty much every time he goes out. And there that he says that, it is obviously shameful because he does not think for a single second of football, but he thinks of the funds of the Fédé. It’s heartbreaking, but at least it’s very clear. “

“We are never disappointed with him”

In the process, Laurie Delhostal put a layer back: ” Yet it is a federation that is not in a hassle of money, so it should not be its main objective to talk to us about money. Afterwards, he did much worse, especially when he spoke about racism and, let us remember, at the time of the history of homophobic songs. It is true that we are never disappointed with him. […] I think that the FFF deserves much better than him at its head and deserves much better in terms of posts. “

