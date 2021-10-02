LdC (M) | P. Canayer “We saw all the potential there is in this group”

After their prestigious victory against THW Kiel (37-30), the Montpellier residents emerge full of hope and confidence for the coming weeks.



No one would have imagined such a scenario. After a very difficult week, Montpellier outclassed the reigning European champions: Kiel. In mixed zones as in press conferences, we find people from Montpellier in heaven, and Germans knocked out.

P.Canayer: “Between failure and success, there is not much”

Patrice Canayer: “My first reaction is obviously to satisfaction. We had an extremely difficult week, where we ended up playing the reigning European champion. In one week, we played against 3 teams which were in the end 4 last year with a workforce under reconstruction and injured players. So it was a difficult and difficult time. Then I will repeat what I said to the players in the locker room: between failure and success there is sometimes not much difference. The proof tonight, Kiel had beaten Flensburg by 10 goals, and tonight they lost. You shouldn’t rush too much, especially at the start of the season, when you are making comments. The gap between failure and success is very thin and can quickly be reversed. Often, this gap is often in behaviors, and this osir behaviors were up to the competition. Beyond the result, I am satisfied with the attitude and behavior shown by my players. Finally, I believe that this team has important capacities, it is up to us to find the way to make it evolve, but we saw this evening all the portential that this group could conceal. I have to rely on that to put the players in the best conditions for their success. I won’t do it alone, I will do it with the players, the staff, and that’s very important.“

Filip Jicha: “It’s hard to swallow, we weren’t good enough today. It’s hard to admit, but it’s reality. We were just too slow, and it’s disappointing. Before the match, we knew that Montellier was having a difficult time, but they really fought. We acted like we were surprised so it’s hard to swallow but we have to admit it and move on. Once again, congratulations.“





Hugo Descat: “Tonight is a victory with the manner. Even if we lose to Nantes, we did not play that badly, we lacked efficiency in the shoot. Tonight it was necessary to apply in front of a great goalkeeper (Landin), and it was not the disaster despite what everyone said. We only had one loss in Aalborg and I think there will be teams that will lose again there. Tonight we did what we had to do, react at home against Kiel who is the group’s favorite. We defended very well from A to Z, even if we took 30 goals and that’s not good, but we are still facing Kiel. We recovered balloons, we mounted them. That was our strength last year and it will be again this year.“

N. Landin: “Clearly our worst game of the season”

Niklas Landin: “We were never really in the game, and it is clearly our worst game of the season. But a new day begins tomorrow: we’re going to take a plane, come home and move on. This is not the face we wanted to show, neither individually nor of our club, so yes we are disappointed today and we will have to bounce back.“

Kyllian Villeminot: “We were in a very complicated week and this evening we bounced back well: we were keen to show another face, and other behaviors. From the start of the match we were all present, for 60min, with goalkeeper saves, a very good defense and we scored a lot of goals. We are very happy with the victory but now we will have to continue on the next matches because the season is long.“

Marin Sego: “We had a perfect match. We haven’t been at the top for a few games. We needed an outing like this, I hope it will continue.“

J.Bos: “It was our state of mind that counted”

Julien Bos: “It pleases the mind. Winning a match like that will allow us to regain a little confidence. We will continue on Créteil on Sunday, where we will try to move on. Compared to previous games, we may have put a little more desire … well the desire is still there, we always want to win. Now, I don’t know exactly what has changed, but we were better, more combative, more everything. Yes, also, we spoke within the team, but we had several meetings so that’s not what changed. It was our state of mind tonight that counted. From the start, when we started the game well, I immediately saw that it was better than the other games. With a brilliant start, inevitably after that follows. We know that Kiel is a big team so we always had to stay focused until the end. We know that they are capable of everything against a so we stayed focused from start to finish, doing everything to put the biggest gap possible.“

In Montpellier, Maxime Cohen & Antoine Piollat