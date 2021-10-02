Leipzig next against Bochum in Bundesliga

Winning entries

After this storm, Bochum managed to get back on the ball and impose a much less unbridled pace. The meeting was completely extinguished in a few moments and half-time only accentuated this tendency. After more than twenty soporific minutes and without the slightest shot after returning from the locker room, Jesse March found a way to get his men out of their torpor. Exit Forsberg and Poulsen, the American technician launched Dominik Szoboszlai and André Silva. The effect was immediate. On the corner that followed, the first found the lead of the second to open the scoring (69th). A lightning bolt that sounded like a wake-up call for the Roten Bullens. Launched by Silva, Nkunku signed the break with a dive in front of Riemann (73rd). Then the French striker offered himself a new double to weigh down the mark (78th).