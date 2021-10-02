Leipzig next against Bochum in Bundesliga

Author of a very complicated start to the season with three defeats in four days, Leipzig is gradually getting back on its feet. A week after his fireworks display against Hertha Berlin (6-0), the vice-champion of Germany followed up a third unbeaten match in the Bundesliga this Saturday against Bochum. Long frustrated, the Roten Bullens managed to explode the penultimate of the Championship at the end of the match (3-0).
Jesse March’s players started their meeting with their feet to the ground but were terribly sinful in the last gesture. Emil Forsberg was the first in sight but he ran into Manuel Riemann (8th) then found the crossbar on transition (11th). At the top, Yussuf Poulsen was also rough in an asphyxiating start for Bochum. The Dane also found Riemann (15th) before missing the target (17th and 28th). Third thief in the attack, Christopher Nkunku in turn stumbled over the last opposing rampart (28th).
Winning entries
After this storm, Bochum managed to get back on the ball and impose a much less unbridled pace. The meeting was completely extinguished in a few moments and half-time only accentuated this tendency. After more than twenty soporific minutes and without the slightest shot after returning from the locker room, Jesse March found a way to get his men out of their torpor. Exit Forsberg and Poulsen, the American technician launched Dominik Szoboszlai and André Silva. The effect was immediate. On the corner that followed, the first found the lead of the second to open the scoring (69th). A lightning bolt that sounded like a wake-up call for the Roten Bullens. Launched by Silva, Nkunku signed the break with a dive in front of Riemann (73rd). Then the French striker offered himself a new double to weigh down the mark (78th).
With ten points, Leipzig is back in the first part of the table, five points from the podium.