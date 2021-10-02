L’Equipe discuss the possible return of Bernat and a probable team

This Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain (1st) face Stade Rennais (13th) at Roazhon Park on behalf of the 9th day of Ligue 1 2021-2022 (kick off at 1:00 p.m., broadcast on Amazon prime). On the eve of the match, The team took stock of the Parisian group with absentees and returns. Sergio Ramos (35-year-old central defender) is the only certain package, while the return of Juan Bernat (28-year-old left-back), a little over a year after his injury, is hoped for.

“Juan Bernat took part in the session and the trip to Rennes tomorrow could be an opportunity to see the Spaniard make his comeback in the group. In the end, only Sergio Ramos is certain to be absent for tomorrow’s meeting. The Spanish defender continues his work of recovery after his calves concerns. The staff hope to be able to play him after the international break in October, if all goes well by then. Due to the unusual schedule (1 p.m.) of the meeting in Rennes, the Parisians will exceptionally go greening tonight. The probable team: K. Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos (cap.), Ab. Diallo (or Kimpembe), Nuno Mendes – I. Gueye, Verratti – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar – Mbappé.



Ramos has not yet resumed collective training, it would indeed be a real surprise to see him in the group this Sunday. We can hope that it will be after the international break which starts on Monday, since he will have had 2 more weeks of work to prepare. But PSG have still not announced a date, so we remain cautious.

The same for Bernat, even if he is much closer to replaying. He has been working with the group for a few weeks and is no longer mentioned among the players in the infirmary. It remains to be seen when he will be judged that he can play. Maybe he will have a few minutes this Sunday. We may know more during the day. As for the probable team, it is quite possible but we always remain cautious, because there are no certainties so early.