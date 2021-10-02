More

    Lidl to launch loyalty program in France in October

    After 32 years without a loyalty card, Lidl will launch Lidl Plus, a completely dematerialized loyalty program available via an application, in France on October 20. The device is already active in Germany, Belgium and Spain, reports Business Insider France.

    It would have already enabled the three million Spanish users to save nearly 12 million euros. “Lidl Plus is much more than a loyalty card,” said Michel Biero, executive director of purchasing and marketing at Lidl, at Business Insider. “This is an innovative program that stands out from the competition, which has focused on the accumulation of points in order to benefit from discounts. “


    Dematerialized reduction coupons

    In order to benefit from the loyalty program, the customer must select his country and the Lidl store in which he usually does his shopping on the application, then create an account. In the application will be saved all receipts as well as the store catalogs.

    The consumer will also see the discount coupons to which he is entitled. After having selected and activated them on the application, to benefit from them, he will only have to scan the QR code corresponding to the cash register. Finally, after shopping, the customer will receive scratch games allowing him to obtain gifts and new discounts.


