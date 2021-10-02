Life is Strange True Colors: Radio DLC available

Released on September 10, Life is Strange True Colors was generally convincing. Taking us to a small town in Colorado, Deck Nine Games’ game follows in the footsteps of Alex Chen, able to physically sense the emotions of others.

During Life is Strange: True Colors, hears regularly from KRCT, a local radio station hosted by Steph, whom players may have encountered in Life is Strange: Before the Storm. It is she who is at the center of this first DLC, called Wavelenght, and available everywhere except on Switch where it will be necessary to wait a little longer. We play the role of the radio host, able to take questions from listeners, play music, and even use a dating application.

The opportunity also to learn how and why she left Arcadia Bay to find herself in Haven Springs. However, note that it is not possible to buy this DLC alone, and that you must have the Deluxe or Definitive edition, or even opt for the upgrade costing € 12.99. Mallory Littleton, Senior Scenario Designer at Deck Nine Games, says on the release of this DLC:





Creating DLC ​​focused on such a popular character was a no-brainer, but it was essential to do it justice. We know that Steph is an important character for a lot of players, and we wanted to reflect and amplify that by letting them know his inner monologue, his inner emotions and his inner conflicts. This downloadable content is a love letter addressed not only to Steph, but also to our community and to those who find themselves in it.

