Ligue 1, 9th day – Montpellier and Strasbourg (1-1) back to back to Mosson, Mollet and Gameiro scorers

Montpellier and Strasbourg are not much more advanced. Despite good intentions and a great debauchery of energy, they parted in a draw that will not satisfy anyone, Saturday during the 9th day of Ligue 1 (1-1). Florent Mollet opened the scoring superbly to validate the good start of the MHSC (12th), the RCSA reacted quickly and Kévin Gameiro equalized (28th). No team could make the difference then. The Alsatians are 9th in the standings, the Héraultais follow in 12th place with 1 point less.

Immediately voluntary, the Montpellier set foot on the ball against Alsatians who were initially cautious in their 5-3-2. They were quick to find the fault after a long aerial opening from the left, a return of the head of Valère Germain in front of the opposing surface and above all a powerful and sublime half-volley of 20 meters signed Mollet who cheated a Matz Sels surprised (1-0, 12th).

Confident by this opening of the quick score, Montpellier first suffocated the visitors before curiously loosening the grip. The Strasbourg residents caught their breath and Gameiro forced Arnaud Souquet to make a tackle at the last six meters in front of Ludovic Ajorque (22nd). The attacking duo of RCSA returned to the charge with a pass behind the second for the first who chained small control and crossed strike in front of his former Parisian teammate Mamadou Sakho to equalize (1-1, 28th).





Montpellier still a little short

Montpellier moved forward and Téji Savanier almost imitated Mollet but his fine axial attempt of 20 meters narrowly missed the left skylight of Sels (37th). Very discreet until then, Stephy Mavididi also came into action and Sanjin Prcic had to sacrifice himself to counter his powerful shot from the left (38th). Olivier Dall’Oglio’s players, however, were unable to confirm their domination in the recovery against more aggressive Strasbourg.

Despite their efforts, Germain and Savanier failed to really worry Sels (60th and 63rd). Jonas Omlin, for his part, trembled more on a recovery close to the side signed Gameiro (64th) but especially on a long back pass too supported by Joris Chotard (75th) then on a somewhat clumsy header from Sakho, otherwise strong ( 76th). Montpellier lacked the resources to avoid an unsuccessful fourth game in a row (3 draws) while Strasbourg recovered slowly after its defeat to Lille (1-2).

