Ligue 2: Sochaux returns to Toulouse, the leader, Le Havre glues to the podium

Sochaux comes back strong, the good operation of Le Havre, Ajaccio still beaten
Winner at home against Niort (1-0), Sochaux is undoubtedly the big winner of this 11th day of Ligue 2. The players of Omar Daf reacted well after the draw against Auxerre (0-0) last week, by winning at the end of the match thanks to a goal from Aldo Kalulu (83rd). Thanks to this success, the Sochaliens returned to 1 point behind the Toulouse leader, held in check at Amiens (0-0) earlier in the day.
The other good operation of the evening was carried out by Le Havre against Dijon (2-0). Paul Le Guen’s players had a solid match from start to finish to validate their third consecutive victory in the Championship. Despite a fear at the start of the game when Jessy Pi touched the two posts on a strike at the entrance to the area (7th), the Havre then accelerated with the opening scoring of Quentin Cornette on an opportunistic recovery to the point of penalty (20th).
Captain Victor Lekhal doubled the penalty (62nd) to allow the Normans to pick up with the leading pack. With 20 points, they come back to Auxerre in third place in the Championship. At the same time, AC Ajaccio conceded their second defeat of the season against Quevilly-Rouen (0-1), after that in the derby against Bastia (0-2) last week. The Corsicans were surprised on a full axis breakthrough well concluded with the flat of the left foot by captain Alassane Diaby (62nd). Michaël Barreto had found the bar early in the match (15th).
Nancy hangs on, Dunkirk reacts
Nineteenth at kick-off, Dunkirk reacted well at home by beating Bastia (2-0), thanks to a brace from Tchoukounté (58th, 86th). A success that allows the Northerners to come back up to Amiens in 18th place, with 9 points.
Led to the score, the red lantern Nancy managed to react to avoid suffering its 7th defeat of the season for the first of Benoît Pedretti on his bench. The Lorrainers won the draw on the lawn of Paris FC (1-1). However, the meeting had started badly for the Nancéiens who conceded their fourteenth goal of the head of the season on the opening of the score of Morgan Guivalogui (19th). They showed resource by returning to the score on a goal from Latouchent at the conclusion in the area on a delivery of the other piston Shaquil Delos (49th).
Caen does not confirm
In the other matches of the evening, Caen did not confirm its success last week against leader Toulouse (3-2). Stéphane Moulin’s team lost to Valenciennes (1-2) by conceding the opener on a gag goal when Abdi lobbed his goalkeeper Rémy Riou on an unstable control of the chest (16th). Gaëtan Robail punished the Normans in stride by scoring the second goal (29th). Chahiri closed the gap too late (90th + 2). This is the third success in a row for the Northerners who confirm their good momentum after a difficult start to the season.
Finally, note that Guingamp overcame Rodez (2-1) and that Grenoble beat Pau FC (2-0).