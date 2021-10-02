Ligue 2: Sochaux returns to Toulouse, the leader, Le Havre glues to the podium

Led to the score, the red lantern Nancy managed to react to avoid suffering its 7th defeat of the season for the first of Benoît Pedretti on his bench. The Lorrainers won the draw on the lawn of Paris FC (1-1). However, the meeting had started badly for the Nancéiens who conceded their fourteenth goal of the head of the season on the opening of the score of Morgan Guivalogui (19th). They showed resource by returning to the score on a goal from Latouchent at the conclusion in the area on a delivery of the other piston Shaquil Delos (49th).