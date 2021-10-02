Loana despairs internet users on Instagram

Loana is doing better. Recently interviewed by Ici.fr, the great friend of Eryl Prayer gave very reassuring news about her health. “Everything is fine considering that I am taking my treatment because I have bipolar disorder. My condition has stabilized. I no longer have manic or depressive phases, so I live my life like a normal person, ”said the star discovered in Loft Story. But the former protégé of Sylvie Ortega must constantly be vigilant, because a relapse can quickly happen.

“It’s still a permanent control! It’s part of my illness, bipolarity. We often have addictions, be it medication, drugs, alcohol… I have to control myself because I always need to have a crutch in principle. Now I am fighting this! It’s not me who really wants it, it’s my illness. I have read a lot of articles on the Internet on this subject that confirm this, ”Violette’s daughter explained to us.





So, to live a life like a “normal person”, Loana decided to take charge of herself. Now far from Paris and its temptations, Mindy’s mother lives between Vence and Limousin, and goes on stage with Eryl Prayer. A way for her to earn money, while keeping a precious link with her fans. And when she does not ignite the scene of the Red Nose, Loana gives her news on social networks. A true place of expression, Loana’s Instagram account is full of videos and photos. And this Saturday, October 2, (…)

Read more on the website of Here

“You’re on the verge of death”: Claude talks about his incredible weight loss during his first participation in Koh-Lanta

PHOTOS Maeva Ghennam shares the first images of the shooting of her show: a detail surprises Internet users

Audrey Lamy mom: the actress speaks for the first time about her new pregnancy

VIDEO “People are not fooled by anything”: in signing session, Nicolas Sarkozy reacts to his conviction

PHOTO Lucile (Love is in the meadow) gives news of Jerome after his operation