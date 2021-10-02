LoL: News of Project L, the fighting game from Riot Games, expected at the end of November

For several (too long) months, we have had no news of Project L, the famous fighting game from Riot Games. Our wait will come to an end since the game developers should communicate on the progress of the title at the end of November.

Project L is eagerly awaited by all fans of League of Legends but also of course by all fans of the Versus Fighting genre. Announced during Riot Games’ 10th anniversary in October 2019, the studio has been very silent on this project ever since. The latest information, which seems to be true, is that the game will not enter beta until 2022, which seems logical. Basically, we’ll have to be patient.

However, the developer has been playing dead on the subject since April and the community seems a little tired of waiting. And very good news since we should have official news very soon.

RDV at the end of November?

It’s certain Reddit that we finally had news. Tom “inkblotSRKCannon, founder of Radiant Entertainment – an American video game development company that is working with Riot Games on the infamous Project L – took the time to respond to a user asking when we finally heard from the game.





A development update is therefore scheduled for the end of November. Tom Cannon had already mentioned it during the beta rumors without specifying a precise date. The appointment is therefore taken for the end of the year.

Before we can give a damn about big tatans with our favorite champions, we will have to wait a while. We hope to discover new visuals and a trailer why not during this famous development update. After almost two years of work, we can bet that they will not be satisfied with just blah blah and that we will have some action to put in our mouths!