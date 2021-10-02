London police in the dock after conviction

If the chief of police in London used an unusually serious tone after the conviction of an officer for rape and murder, it is because the case plunges the institution in turmoil.

“I am terribly sorry”: despite these public apologies in front of the court which had just sentenced Wayne Couzens to life imprisonment on Thursday for kidnapping, raping and killing Sarah Everard, the boss Cressida Dick knows that she will have a hard time rebuilding the confidence of the population in the prestigious Metropolitan Police.

The Met is accused of having ignored a series of alarming signals about the behavior of this 48-year-old police officer repeatedly cited for acts of exhibitionism.

On March 3, this agent, on duty at the United States Embassy, ​​abducted the 33-year-old who was walking home after leaving friends in Clapham, south London. On the pretext of an arrest for breach of confinement, Wayne Couzens had shown her his professional card, then handcuffed her, taken her in a car, raped and strangled with his police belt before burning her body.

Loss of trustworthy

“This man threw shame on the Met,” admitted Cressida Dick, the first woman at the head of this institution. Targeted by calls for resignation, she admitted that a “bond of trust had been damaged” with the population.

Interior Minister Priti Patel has warned that the Met will be held to account.

“We can trust the police,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed Friday on television. “But there is a problem with the way we deal with complaints from women and girls. We have too few rape prosecutions and […] too few convictions, ”he lamented, explaining that he had convened a working group on crime and justice to ask them to speed up the proceedings.

The leader also said he wanted to recruit more female police officers, believing that “this can bring about the most fundamental change of all”.

Sexist and muscular culture

Parm Sandhu, a former Met boss, denounced the “very sexist and misogynistic” culture within the police.

Other women were brutally killed in public places in London such as sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry in a park in June 2020, and most recently Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was walking to a pub 5 minutes from his home. In the first case, two police officers were charged with serious misconduct in the performance of their duties for having photographed themselves at the scene of the double murder and for having shared the pictures.

The London police have also been criticized for their muscular intervention to disperse a rally in tribute to Sarah Everard, banned in full confinement.

The Met has pledged to redouble its efforts, deploying hundreds of additional agents in public places and committing to reconsider the way it deals with indecent cases. “We know that we must work to restore confidence,” said its deputy commissioner, Nick Ephgrave, on Thursday. “We will do all we can to make it happen.”