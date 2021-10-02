Loto FDJ result of Saturday, October 2, 2021: online draw

The Loto jackpot will rise to 3 million euros this Saturday, October 2, 2021. Will the very first draw of this month of October fall into the hands of a very lucky one? You will be able to participate in this draw by playing a grid before 8:15 p.m. then, around 9:15 p.m., find the results of the Loto draw live on Tirage-Gagnant.com.

Update 02/10/2021 at 8:50 p.m.: the daily Loto draw is online

The lottery draw and its winning numbers are now online for this evening of Saturday, October 2, 2021. Tonight, several hundred thousand grids were winners but without making a big winner of rank n ° 1. The next draw will take place on Monday, October 4, 2021 and will offer a jackpot of 4 million euros.

The months pass in this year 2021 where 34 players have become millionaires since January 1. Last Wednesday, the Loto draw of September 29 did not make a big winner and the pot freshly put into play for 2 million euros was not won. Over 500,000 grids were won in the last draw with a lucky player who won over € 181,000 after finding the 5 correct numbers, without the Chance number.

Today for this draw on Saturday October 2, 2021, we advise you to play an online grid before 8:15 p.m. You can play one or more grids online directly from the website of La Française des Jeux.

Play a Loto grid online until 8:15 p.m. and win up to 3 million euros

To check your Loto FDJ grid, you will have two ways between the FDJ.fr site and the more traditional point of sale near you. Also, whether you are more of a single grid player, multiple grid player or a group game player with the Multichances offer, different prices will be offered from € 2.20 per validated grid.

To play a grid this Saturday, October 2, 2021, take 5 minutes of your time and don’t forget to play before 8:15 p.m., the maximum time you can play.





Result of the Loto FDJ draw this Saturday, October 2, 2021 available from 8:50 p.m.

The Loto draw for this Saturday, October 2 will see the winning numbers be available from 8:50 pm tonight. The two winning combinations will be posted live online for free. Several players may be millionaires today while last week, a player from Corse-du-Sud won 3 million euros in the Loto.

In addition to the winning numbers in the draw, ten Loto codes will also be drawn as well as a full winnings report.

